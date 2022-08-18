LANCASTER — A weekend break-in at Grace Resources resulted in the theft of pop-up tents and clothing, officials reported.
The theft occurred at about 1:30 a.m., Sunday, when a man and a woman broke into the building known as The Barn on the property at 45134 Sierra Highway, Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said.
“We’re been trying to shore up that Barn like nobody’s business, and they found one weak spot where they were able to break some wood and crawl in, and then they were able to open the doors from the inside,” he said.
The Barn is used by Grace Resources in part for storage and in part as a kind of store with donated goods for the center’s clients, including clothing, toys and other items.
The pair took six pop-up tents — used for shade for the center’s outdoor activities — clothing and other donated items. They also had a cart full of regular tents that are handed out to clients ready to go, but something must have scared them because it was left behind, Johnson said.
“The also just really tore the place up and threw things all around and made a pretty significant mess in there,” he said, all in about 10 minutes they were inside.
Grace Resources officials reviewed security footage of the break-in and recognized the woman as a client they serve regularly, and in fact had given free clothing, two days earlier.
“I think she knew where things were,” he said.
In the days since the break-in, center staff have been able to repair and strengthened the area where the break-in occurred, and they have put padlocks on the interior of the doors, so any would-be burglars would not be able to open them to escape with goods.
The break-in is the first in the approximately two years since the center installed a security fence.
“These people climbed over a wrought-iron fence, on our Sierra Highway gate,” Johnson said. “I don’t know how they did that without getting hurt.”
While the pair somehow managed to get the stolen goods over the gate, “they left a trail of clothing across Sierra Highway,” he said.
Johnson said no police report was filed, because when he called the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department about the incident, he was told it would be four to five hours before a deputy could be there to take a report.
“I just didn’t have someone who would sit here for that period of time on a Sunday,” he said.
They also did not file an insurance claim, he said.
The burglary comes at a particularly difficult time for Grace Resources, as it has seen a dramatic increase in people requesting services while donations are down.
The center is serving 42% more people now than it did, last year, which was the most people it has ever helped, Johnson said.
“Our numbers are skyrocketing right now,” he said, while the economic downturn has led to a decrease in donations as people don’t have the same disposable income.
“The timing probably couldn’t have been worse,” Johnson said. “But we’ve gone through difficult seasons financially before.”
