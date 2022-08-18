Grace Resources burglary

Two people broke into a building at Grace Resources in Lancaster, on Sunday, stealing six pop-up tents, clothing and other donated items for the center’s services.

 Photo courtesy of Grace Resources

LANCASTER — A weekend break-in at Grace Resources resulted in the theft of pop-up tents and clothing, officials reported.

The theft occurred at about 1:30 a.m., Sunday, when a man and a woman broke into the building known as The Barn on the property at 45134 Sierra Highway, Executive Director Jeremy Johnson said.

