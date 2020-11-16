LANCASTER — The Planning Commission granted a two-year extension to the Lancaster Housing Authority for a tentative tract map for a proposed development of 78 single-family attached units on individual lots at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway.
The proposed development will include 1.17 acres of common space and landscaping. The tentative tract map now expires on Dec. 18, 2022.
The Commission voted 4-0-1 at their Oct. 19 meeting. Commissioner Cassandra Harvey, who is a member of the Housing Authority board, abstained. Commissioners Sandy Smith and Daniel Tufts were absent.
The Planning Commission also approve a three-year extension on a tentative tract map for a proposed development of a 74 single-family residential lot subdivision on approximately 20 acres at the northeast corner of Avenue J and 37th Street East.
The Commission voted 5-0, with Commissioners Smith and Tufts absent.
