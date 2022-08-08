Re-entry program

Albert Russell completed the re-entry program at the Antelope Valley Day Reporting Center in six months. He is one of 10 parolees whose successful completion of the program was celebrated at a Friday event.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Ten parolees graduated from a re-entry program at the Antelope Valley Day Reporting Center.

Graduates Albert Russell, Adolfo Quiroz, Derrick Bartulio, Horatio Taylor, Isabel Galvez, Marco Gudino, Oyuki Acosta, Ronald Bonilla, Russ Loa and Thomas Defilippi celebrated successful completion of the program with family members and parole officers at a special event hosted, Friday afternoon, by GEO Reentry Services.

