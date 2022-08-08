LANCASTER — Ten parolees graduated from a re-entry program at the Antelope Valley Day Reporting Center.
Graduates Albert Russell, Adolfo Quiroz, Derrick Bartulio, Horatio Taylor, Isabel Galvez, Marco Gudino, Oyuki Acosta, Ronald Bonilla, Russ Loa and Thomas Defilippi celebrated successful completion of the program with family members and parole officers at a special event hosted, Friday afternoon, by GEO Reentry Services.
Graduates received a certificate and other items at the ceremony.
“This program, it was an adventure,” Russell said. “It was a good adventure for me. It exposed some things that I never thought to really look at.”
Russell completed the program in six months.
“It’s what you put in is what you get out,” he said. “I persevered. If you utilize the services here, you can move forward. I see these people here as family members to me, my surrogate family.”
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Division of Adult Parole Operations opened the AV Day Reporting Center, 42423 Division St., Suite 203, in 2017, to help tackle chronic recidivism in the Antelope Valley area.
The non-residential reentry center provides evidence-based treatment, training and supervision to individuals referred by the CDCR, including cognitive behavioral therapy and substance abuse education and treatment, life skills development, anger management, and employment skills, empowering them to take charge of their lives and become productive members of society.
“We work with parolees that are either recently released or have been released and might be struggling with certain areas, whether it’s basic needs or criminogenic needs,” program manager Laura Romero said.
Romero added they try to tailor the program to the parolees’ needs.
“Some of them need anything from housing to clothing to food and referrals in the community for that,” Romero said.
Others have family support and might need help with anger management, substance abuse or other issues.
As a Daily Reporting Center, the parolees are required to check in, every day. Some days they are required to check in with a case manager; other days are group days. The center offers programs for things such as anger management, domestic violence, parenting and moral recognition therapy.
“Everything is evidenced-based (and) it’s cognitively-based as well, so we target the thought that leads to the choice that leads to the criminal activity,” Romero said. “So it’s definitely helping them identify those criminal thoughts and criminal behaviors and helping them make better choices,”
The self-paced program can take anywhere from six to 11 months to complete, depending on the individual. Parolees can be referred to the program by their parole officer or self-refer if they feel they need the moral support. The program has 40 participants at any one time.
Three honorable mentions — Dayvon Carter, Dylan Thomas and Lande Butler — did not complete the program but did get off parole.
