BAKERSFIELD — A Kern County jury found an accused wrong-way driver guilty of vehicular homicide on Tuesday.
Kyle Dennison Winchell, 22, of Tehachapi was found guilty on all charged counts, including one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter and one felony count of hit-and-run for fleeing the scene of an injury collision, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
The charges stem from an incident which occurred on July 1, 2018. According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, Winchell was driving south on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road when he tried to do a series of passes at a high speed, on a blind curve, while in the opposite lane of traffic and to the left of the double yellow line.
Joseph Bistany, 28 at the time, was going home from his job at Edward Air Force Base when he encountered Winchell’s vehicle in his lane coming directly toward him. In an attempt to avoid a collision with Winchell, Bistany drove onto the shoulder and lost control of his vehicle, ultimately striking a truck. He suffered fatal injuries as a result. The driver of the truck also suffered significant injuries.
Winchell fled the scene and did not stop to render aid or call 911.
A witness to the incident chased Winchell as he fled at speed up to 95 miles per hour. The witness was able to catch up to him and took photos of his vehicle. With the photos and other witness statements, the California Highway Patrol was able to identify Winchell as the driver who caused Bistany’s death.
“Anyone driving a vehicle owes a duty of care to the entire community,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release from the District Attorney’s Office. “When drivers flagrantly disregard speed laws, drive on the wrong side of the road and cause catastrophic injuries as a result, they will be held accountable. In this case, the extraordinary efforts of a witness to follow and identify the responsible vehicle involved proved essential to further the investigation and proof of the case. It serves as a reminder that community involvement is an essential ingredient to providing justice in all cases.”
Winchell’s sentencing is scheduled for April 21 before Honorable John Oglesby. He faces up to 11 years in prison.
