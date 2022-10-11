LANCASTER — Every 52 minutes, someone dies due to an eating disorder, according to National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders.
Some 28.8 million Americans are struggling with eating disorders, 26% attempt suicide and less than 6% are medically underweight.
The RecoverED Project is a teen and young adult-lead organization that seeks to help those in eating disorder recovery by providing communal support and awareness.
“We do this by several different projects that we’re working on,” CEO/founder Cami Nelsen said.
They do it by posting educational information and spreading awareness on their Instagram account (@therecover.ed.project). They offer meal support live where people can join them for a snack and ask questions. They are also collaborating with several eating disorder centers to write letters of support to patients in treatment. They letters come from themselves and student clubs.
The group will hold a fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m., Oct. 18, at Blaze Pizza in Lancaster, 43615 10th St. West, to raise funds to pay for an attorney as the organizers work toward establishing The RecoverED Project as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
“The whole point of our organization is to encourage recovery from an eating disorder,” Nelsen said. “Eating and fueling yourself properly is such a huge part of it. So not only is it so people who don’t have eating disorders can help, but it’s that people who are struggling with eating disorders are in recovery, can also challenge themselves and help themselves grow in the process with the fundraiser.”
Eating disorders can affect anyone regardless of age, race, gender identity, sexual orientation or background.
“There’s nine different types of eating disorders; they are currently adding more to the (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders),” Nelsen said.
The most common include anorexia nervosa, binge eating disorder and bulimia.
Nelsen, 17, founded The RecoverED Project, last year, after having recovered from anorexia nervosa.
Anorexia nervosa is characterized by an abnormally low body weight, an intense fear of gaining weight and a distorted perception of weight, according to The Mayo Clinic.
Nelsen suffered with anorexia nervosa from age 14 until she was about 16-and-a-half years old.
“I went to treatment and I kind of just realized that there really isn’t any life if you’re living in an eating disorder,” she said. “I didn’t want to survive anymore, I wanted to thrive and the only way to do that was to recover.”
As she continued to recover, Nelsen realized how much higher her quality of life was. She wanted to help others in a similar situation, so she started The RecoverED Project.
“I wanted others to be able to come out of the dark place that I was in that they were in as well,” she said.
Nelsen experienced health issues related to her eating disorder that put her in the hospital multiple times.
“The connections I made in treatment and even my friends in my personal life, like connections in general, that’s entirely the reason that I was able to recover,” she said.
Nelsen met men, women and children from all walks of life with eating disorders.
A senior at Quartz Hill High School, she hopes to pursue a career as an eating disorders dietitian.
The RecoverED Project has 15 Board members, including five from Quartz Hill High and three international members. The vice president of the group is from Canada. All have experience with an eating disorder, either personally or through someone close in their life.
“Every single member of The RecoverED Project’s goal is to help better people’s lives, especially those with eating disorders or disordered eating,” Nelsen said. “I’m very positive that we will do that.”
She also has a podcast on eating disorder recovery outside of The RecoverED Project called Spilling Lemonade.
