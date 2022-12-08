PALMDALE — Distracted driving, street racing or driving under the influence can change a life forever in a matter of seconds, as Palmdale High School students learned at a teen driving safety event, Wednesday morning.
The City of Palmdale’s Public Safety Office office teamed up with nonprofit organizations the Jacob Hefter Foundation and Street Racing Kills and first responders from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol. LA County Fire Department and American Medical Response and a trauma team from Antelope Valley Medical Center to highlight the dangers of street racing, speeding and distracted driving for the teens who filled the bleachers at Palmdale High School’s Phelps Field House.
The teens also heard emotional testimony from Brandon Cable, a 2014 graduate who shared his cautionary tale. Cable participated in the Every 15 Minutes program when he was a senior about the dangers of driving while intoxicated. The program includes a simulated car crash scene using real vehicles brought in from the junkyard. Cable’s best friend played the drunk driver; he played the victim, who later “died” at the hospital.
“At that time I thought this is the worst that’s ever going to happen, is a simulation,” Cable said.
About two years ago this Jan. 22, Cable’s car was hit by a drunk driver.
“The first thing I thought when I saw him coming into oncoming lanes was that there’s nothing I could do but slam on my brakes,” Cable said.
Cable’s car was pushed 40 feet back. A photo of his totaled car with the front end smashed to the windshield appeared on the screen behind Cable.
As he attempted to exit his vehicle, he felt his right foot go limp. Cable shared X-ray images of his broken bones and the metal plates used to hold them together.
He spent 11 days in the hospital, during which he had two surgeries. Cable had another surgery, in June. He developed a bone infection. In October, doctors amputated the lower half of his leg below the knee.
“So understand, if you guys drink and drive, get distracted — and it’s not just drinking, if you’re smoking weed, doing drugs — it doesn’t matter,” Cable said. “You are responsible for every action that you have. I was driving safe. I was doing everything I could to be responsible and I still managed to be a victim of this and now my life is changed forever.”
Cable was an athlete who played baseball.
“I can no longer play baseball; I can no longer run around,” he said. “My family was very active and this has changed my life forever. I sat in the same bleachers that all of you did. I thought, ‘This will never happen to me.’ ”
Cable added he has lost multiple friends to drunk drivers, including one who was home sleeping in their bed.
“I will never have the ability to be who I was,” he said.
Lili Trujillo, founder and executive director of Street Racing Kills, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the mission of raising awareness and mentoring youth about the dangers of street racing and other reckless driving practices, shared her daughter Valentina’s story.
Valentina, 16, was killed Dec. 7, 2013, by a young man who was street racing while giving her a ride home.
“It’s nine years exactly today since she passed away,” Trujillo said. “It’s the worst moment of my life. I thought I was in a movie. I thought, ‘Why her, why not me?’ ”
Trujillo added her daughter died at the scene of the crash.
“I want you guys to protect yourself,” she said.
Lori Argumedo, a security manager at Northrop Grumman who serves as community relations director for Street Racing Kills, talked about her niece, Bethany Holguin, a 23-year-old mother, who was killed in an illegal street racing incident in South Los Angeles, on May 11, 2019.
The teens saw graphic street racing videos of people being hit by cars doing doughnuts in the street.
Chris Kowalski, a trauma coordinator at AV Medical Center, talked about Tier 1 and Tier 2 trauma patients.
“You feel that driving down the road you’re safe, that nothing will happen to you,” he said. “It just takes a split second to come in contact with the side of road, causing your car to fishtail and flip several times into the field.”
If you aren’t wearing a seat belt, you could be ejected from the vehicle, he added.
Deputy Jose Lainez, a Littlerock High School graduate, has been hit by two drunk drivers while on duty. He hurt his back in one collision, requiring six months of recuperation.
“In one second you’re entire life can change,” Lainez said. “Please, please, please pay attention.”
As of Wednesday, the AV area CHP office has had 45 traffic fatalities in its jurisdiction, including 10 fatalities, in October, CHP Officer Monique Mischeaux said.
“We do a lot of enforcement,” Mischeaux said. “We want you to wear your seat belt.”
The teens also watched a video by the Jacob Hefter Foundation. The foundation was named after Jacob Hefter, a 2008 Palmdale High School graduate, who was among 25 people killed Sept. 12, 2008, when a Metrolink train collided head-on with a freight train in Chatsworth. The engineer had been sending text messages and missed a railroad signal. Hefter was the son of Alan and Angela Hefter, a Palmdale High teacher and coordinator of the Health Careers Academy.
After the assembly, students signed a Teen Driving Safety pledge and received a card with the pledge. They pledged to commit to wearing a seat belt and making sure everyone in the car does the same; to speaking up to a driver who is driving unsafely and not to text, eat or do anything that causes them to take their hands off the wheel or their eyes off the road.
“It was very impactful; it was very moving,” junior Ericka Pena said.
Junior Priscilla Caloca agreed.
“I feel like I’m going to make better decisions in the future,” Caloca, who is in the process of getting her driver’s license, said.
