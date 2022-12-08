Teen Driving Safety

Palmdale High School junior Ericka Pena (left) signs a Teen Driving Safety pledge as junior Priscilla Caloca looks on during the school’s Teen Driving Safety event, Wednesday.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Distracted driving, street racing or driving under the influence can change a life forever in a matter of seconds, as Palmdale High School students learned at a teen driving safety event, Wednesday morning.

The City of Palmdale’s Public Safety Office office teamed up with nonprofit organizations the Jacob Hefter Foundation and Street Racing Kills and first responders from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol. LA County Fire Department and American Medical Response and a trauma team from Antelope Valley Medical Center to highlight the dangers of street racing, speeding and distracted driving for the teens who filled the bleachers at Palmdale High School’s Phelps Field House.

