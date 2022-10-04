OAKLAND — Two Berkeley High School students who were killed, over the weekend, at a birthday party in Oakland were brothers who “never caused any trouble,” their aunt said.
Police have not yet released their names but their aunt, Erika Galavis, told the San Francisco Chronicle, on Sunday, that they were Jazy Soleto, 17 and Angel Soleto, 15.
A masked shooter stormed the home in Oakland where a birthday party for one of their classmates was being held, Saturday, and opened fire, killing them, Galavis told the newspaper.
“They never made it to the hospital,” she said.
Police from Oakland and neighboring Emeryville responded to reports of gunfire, Saturday, around 10 p.m., in Oakland’s Longfellow neighborhood and found two young victims dead and two others wounded, police said.
The wounded victims were taken to a hospital where they are in stable condition, authorities said. No arrests have been made.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said, Monday, the shooting appeared tied to a previous conflict that happened at Berkeley High School and was not gang-related.
“We do believe that three individuals came in a vehicle, entered the home, two of which began to fire rounds,” he said.
