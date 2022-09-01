SACRAMENTO — California won’t allow teens age 15 and up to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus without their parents’ consent.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, the bill’s author, announced, Wednesday, he won’t put the measure up for a vote in the state Assembly because it doesn’t have enough support to pass.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

We know the Scumbags at the Associated Press "almost never" tell the truth(IMHO)...that goes without saying. ;)

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

There is information out there stating you have "compromised your immune system" if you have taken the CoVid vaccine (and booster shots) (Google it). Snowden proved our Govt is a lying POS (as with the AP IMHO)...maybe they (Govt.) are telling the truth "this time". Why don't you stake your life on it.

