PALMDALE — A teenager was shot and killed, Wednesday night, following a conversation with a person in a vehicle, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives reported.
The shooting took place in the 38600 block of 11th Street East, near Avenue Q-4.
Deputies were called, at about 8:30 p.m. to the scene, where they found the teen, described by homicide detectives as 17 years old, with a gunshot wound in the driveway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The teen’s identity has not been released by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Detectives have no information on a potential suspect, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.