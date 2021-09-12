MOJAVE — A 19-year-old on a quest to be the youngest woman to fly solo around the world will be making a stop, Monday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port, a site that has long ties to around-the-world flight records.
Zara Rutherford, of Belgium, aims to promote flying and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) opportunities for girls and women with her record flight.
“We’re going to roll out the red carpet for her,” Mojave Air and Space Port Director of Operations Matt Nelson said. “We’re really excited.”
Rutherford is expected to arrive at approximately 10 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to gather at 9:30 a.m. in the main parking lot in front of the Administration Building, at the end of Airport Boulevard.
“We’re going to try our best to accommodate everybody” while maintaining social distancing procedures, Nelson said.
After meeting with those present, Rutherford is scheduled for a tour of the Mojave Air and Space Port’s array of rocket motor test stands and a visit with tenants Virgin Orbit and Scaled Composites.
Virgin Orbit’s parent company, Virgin, is a sponsor of the flight.
Rutherford’s plane, a Shark Ultralight single-engine plane, will also receive some light scheduled maintenance while in Mojave.
“We’re at her beck and call,” Nelson said.
This support has been something of a grassroots effort, with people stepping up to provide whatever is needed, he said.
Rutherford will stay the night in the Antelope Valley before continuing on to her next scheduled stop in Palo Alto.
She has crossed the half-way point in her travels, which began on Aug. 18 in Belgium and are expected to end in November.
Her flight path has taken her from Europe to the United Kingdom, across the Atlantic Ocean to Iceland, Greenland and Canada, down the Eastern United States to the Caribbean, then South and Central America and Mexico. She visited Spaceport America in New Mexico on Friday.
Her remaining travels will take her to Alaska, Russia, China, southeast Asia, India, Pakistan and the Middle East.
Rutherford’s journey may be tracked on her website, www.flyzolo.com
Nelson noted that not only is the Belgian teen poised to shatter the record for the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, she’s also taking the long way, with stops in numerous countries to help spread her message about STEM education.
Rutherford is attempting to break the record of American pilot Shaesta Waiz, who was 30 years old when she set the current record in 2017.
Rutherford met Waiz during a stop at Jacksonville International Airport in Florida, 12 days into her journey, according to Rutherford’s Facebook post.
No stranger to flight history, Mojave Air and Space Port was the home base for development of two aircraft which set records for around-the-world flights.
Perhaps most famously, it is where the Voyager was built by an army of volunteers, based on an idea of renowned aerospace designer Burt Rutan. The small plane with the long, spindly wings was successfully flown around the world, without stopping or refueling, by Rutan’s brother Dick and Jeana Yeager in 1986.
Burt Rutan also designed the Virgin Atlantic GlobalFlyer, built at Mojave’s Scaled Composites and flown by Steve Fossett in the first solo, nonstop, nonrefueled flight in 2005.
