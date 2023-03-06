PALMDALE — A 16-year-old boy riding a kick scooter on a dark stretch of Palmdale Boulevard was struck by an SUV and killed Sunday night.

The collision occurred at 6:36 p.m. on Palmdale Boulevard at 80th Street East, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.

