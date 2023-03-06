PALMDALE — A 16-year-old boy riding a kick scooter on a dark stretch of Palmdale Boulevard was struck by an SUV and killed Sunday night.
The collision occurred at 6:36 p.m. on Palmdale Boulevard at 80th Street East, California Highway Patrol Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
Paramedics rushed the teen to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:19 p.m., Kimball said.
Family members identified the teen as Bruce Smith of Palmdale. He was heading home with a friend from Littlerock after they had missed the bus they usually take, family members said.
CHP Officer Brian Grayson told reporters at the scene the teen was riding the scooter east in the middle of the westbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard when he was struck by a westbound white Toyota Rav4.
Video showed the compact SUV with damage to its hood and windshield and the scooter in the street.
Family members said Smith was westbound, in an area that lacks sidewalks or streetlights and has been a hazard to pedestrians for some time.
