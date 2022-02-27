CONCORD — A 16-year-old boy was killed in Concord in a crash involving several vehicles, authorities said.
The boy was struck during a collision, Friday, between a truck and other vehicles at an intersection, the Concord Police Department said in a statement.
The teenager, who police said was a pedestrian, died at the scene. The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter charges, police said and offered no other information.
