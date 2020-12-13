One of the things that keeps society moving is the quiet, behind the scenes efforts of community volunteers.
These folks are especially valuable in unincorporated towns like Mojave which lack many city services.
Ted Hodgkinson of Mojave is a classic example of someone who spends many hours every week keeping active in Mojave as an officer of two local organizations, an instructor at Cerro Coso Community College, a member of the Mojave Unified School Board of trustees and helping local folks who need assistance.
Ted, who was born in El Reno, Oklahoma, in 1947, arrived in Mojave with his family in 1954 where he entered first grade at Mojave Elementary School.
Borax veteran
After graduating from college and working in several jobs while attending college, Ted went to work in the laboratory at the borax plant in Boron for what became a 32 year career.
“We were sort of the research and development operation for the plant,” Ted said in a recent telephone interview.
The lab’s responsibilities at Rio Tinto, this region’s largest private employer, included running a pilot plant that tried out new processes.
“It was something new every day, the kind of job that never got boring,” he recalls. His oldest daughter is a quality assistance specialist at the lab, following in her father’s footsteps for the last 15 years.
Mojave Elks
Following in the footsteps of his father, Ted joined the Mojave Elks Lodge in 2009 and has been active as a member and volunteer who spends several hours a week keeping the 238-member lodge running.
That includes helping distribute food to local residents at the Lodge several times a month, including a cooperative operation with Mojave’s Lions Club.
Ted puts in four to six hours at the lodge each week, down from up to the 15 hours he spent before the COVID pandemic.
School Board
He has been a member of the local school Board every year except two since 2009 and will again serve as president in the coming year.
In my years of covering local government Boards, I long ago came to the conclusion that serving on a school Board is one of the toughest elected government positions, primarily because they deal with people’s children.
As if he didn’t have enough to do, Ted served 20 years as a volunteer in the Mojave Little League and played baseball as an adult until “it got too painful.,” he recalled.
Zoom meetings
Ted has become something of an expert in managing meetings during the COVID epidemic using Zoom and similar online programs that make it possible to attend meetings from the comfort of our homes and offices.
“It has really increased attendance at school Board meetings by allowing teachers, many of whom do not live locally, to participate in meetings,” he said.
As president of the Mojave Chamber of Commerce Ted quickly adopted Zoom for the organizations’s monthly Board and public meetings.
“Zoom allows us to attract speakers who can attend without traveling long distances,” he noted.
Zoom is also used for Mojave Elks Lodge meetings.
He sees a COVID-free future in which meetings can be attended in person and online.
Astronomer
In his spare time (!) Ted is an amateur astronomer with a high-tech observatory in his West Mojave home.
B.C. (Before Covid), Ted taught astronomy at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest for 10 years.
Like so many things these days that effort is in hiatus because it must be done in person, not remotely.
The same holds for the “star parties” he held in Red Rock Canyon, which has the darkest skies in the region.
He also writes a regular newsletter for the region’s astronomy club, keeping members up to date about the hobby.
And says he loves doing what he can for his community.
County upset with solar tax rules
A report to county supervisors by County Planning Director Lorelei Oviatt seeks changes in state laws exempting solar power operations from county property taxes.
The industry was exempted in an effort to stimulate the growth of renewable energy.
That exemption has been extended and may be extended again, according to Oviatt’s report. The solar industry, which supports few employees after installation is completed, contributes $1.5 million to the county treasury annually.
Solar panels are installed on bare land that would have otherwise have remained unproductive in the absence of the industry.
The report notes that most of the power generated in the county is exported outside Kern, as is much of the petroleum pumped from its oilfields.
(Eastern Kern’s wind energy industry pays property taxes and has a significant work force.) Originally based in Eastern Kern, the solar industry is expanding to West Kern, in some cases supporting oil production operations.
Oil industry threatened
Tax revenue from petroleum is the county’s top source of property taxes, and is threatened by a growing electric vehicle industry and other factors. Most major auto and truck manufacturers are moving to cleaner and simpler electric powered vehicles. Aviation is also onboard with experimental efforts underway at NASA-Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base and at the Mojave Air & Spaceport.
Another industry is recycling cooking oil and animal wastes to create alternative fuels, and hydrogen is another source being used to generate electricity to power vehicles, trains, and aircraft.
Solar power installations on homes, including mine, are expanding, especially on new homes where they are now required.
The county’s solar concerns are driven in large part by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continuing attacks on Kern’s petroleum industry.
In response, county and community leaders, using local and state funding, some of it from Newsom’s office, are increasing efforts to attract industries to supplement and replace Kern’s reliance on petroleum and farming as employers and major sources of property tax revenues.
