Tracked-Fog-Reveal

AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

 Associated Press

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that empowers them to follow people’s movements months back in time. Public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press show police have used the database known as “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices. The data enables law enforcement to assemble so-called “patterns of life.” It’s been used in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that gives them the power to follow people’s movements months back in time, according to public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

For every measure there is a countermeasure "surveillance program on a budget" he is the countermeasure on a budget...Space Blanket (mylar)...the molecular structure of a space blanket (emergency blanket) is so close that radio waves cannot go through a space blanket.They also put most food products in "mylar bags" nowadays. Wrap your phone in a mylar bag and you will disappear..your money ($100 bills) also has a platinum strip ?...wrap your money in mylar and it will disappear. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.