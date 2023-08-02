Cash App Founder Slain

Nima Momeni, the man charged in the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee, makes his way into the courtroom for his arraignment in San Francisco in May. A San Francisco judge on Tuesday ordered Momeni to stand trial for murder.

 Associated Press files

SAN FRANCISCO — Tech consultant Nima Momeni will stand trial for murder in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee, a San Francisco judge ordered Tuesday.

Lee’s violent death shocked the tech community as fellow executives and engineers praised his generosity, curiosity and leadership skills. He was 43 and chief product officer of cryptocurrency platform MobileCoin when he died.

