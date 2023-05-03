WM strike vote

Members of Teamsters Local 986, which represents 124 drivers, mechanics and heavy equipment operators for WM, gather Saturday at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale to vote for a strike authorization as negotiations continue between the union and Waste Management.

 Photo courtesy of Teamsters986 Facebook page

LANCASTER — Members of Teamsters Local 986 voted unanimously, 100-0, on Saturday to authorize a strike against WM (Waste Management), which would occur in June if the parties do not reach an agreement before the end of the month.

Teamsters Local 986 represents 124 drivers, mechanics and heavy equipment operators for WM in the Antelope Valley. The union’s contract expired Jan. 31. Both sides agreed to extend it three times. The third extension expires May 31. The two sides negotiated for seven days since the contract ended. The parties met again on Monday with a federal mediator. They did not reach an agreement and Tuesday’s session was canceled.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3

My 3 yard Dumpster bill went from $122 to $205....I am thinking about organizing a group of investors, and create another Benz waste management company...using non-union drivers and employees...in fact the community and employees will own 100% of the company...non profit except for fair and generous salaries to the personal running the company.. I personally believe Mr. Benz did not make a fortune running his waste company..his rates were the lowest..But when he sold his "Fast Growing company" I bet that is where he made "ALL" the money....My organized waste company would have a "cannot be sold ever" clause...so it will always be non-profit, and no other company could buy it out....Its 2023 and hard times are ahead of us...time to make some changes, and become Disruptors.

