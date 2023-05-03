LANCASTER — Members of Teamsters Local 986 voted unanimously, 100-0, on Saturday to authorize a strike against WM (Waste Management), which would occur in June if the parties do not reach an agreement before the end of the month.
Teamsters Local 986 represents 124 drivers, mechanics and heavy equipment operators for WM in the Antelope Valley. The union’s contract expired Jan. 31. Both sides agreed to extend it three times. The third extension expires May 31. The two sides negotiated for seven days since the contract ended. The parties met again on Monday with a federal mediator. They did not reach an agreement and Tuesday’s session was canceled.
Teamsters Local 986 serve more than 100,000 residential and commercial customers from Agua Dulce to the Los Angeles County border with Kern County. The union is asking for a three-year contract with a $7 pay increase spread out over three years, with $5 the first year and $1 in each of the successive two years. They are also looking for increases to the pension plan and health benefits.
Union members received a pay increase last August to bring the hourly rate up to $26.70. They are asking for $31.70 an hour, the going rate for waste workers in any company in Los Angeles County, a longtime employee, who requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation, said previously. That amount is similar to what WM union members earn in Corona and Sun Valley following negotiations with the company.
The drivers, mechanics and heavy equipment operators love working for the company, the worker said. However, he added that utility costs have increased as well as their own trash bills, groceries and the cost of living in general. They are seeking fair pay commensurate with what other waste workers earn in Los Angeles County.
WM officials have not disclosed what the company’s offer is due to confidential nature of the federal mediation process.
“We respect the integrity of the process and will not comment on it. We are optimistic that a deal will be reached,” Jennifer Andrews, area communications representative for WM of Southern California, wrote in an email previously. WM had no further comment Tuesday.
(1) comment
My 3 yard Dumpster bill went from $122 to $205....I am thinking about organizing a group of investors, and create another Benz waste management company...using non-union drivers and employees...in fact the community and employees will own 100% of the company...non profit except for fair and generous salaries to the personal running the company.. I personally believe Mr. Benz did not make a fortune running his waste company..his rates were the lowest..But when he sold his "Fast Growing company" I bet that is where he made "ALL" the money....My organized waste company would have a "cannot be sold ever" clause...so it will always be non-profit, and no other company could buy it out....Its 2023 and hard times are ahead of us...time to make some changes, and become Disruptors.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.