WM strike vote

Union members at WM will vote Saturday on authorization of a possible strike against the company.

 Valley Press files

PALMDALE — Members of Local Teamsters 986, the union representing drivers, mechanics and heavy equipment operators for WM (Waste Management) in the Antelope Valley, will take a strike authorization vote on Saturday as negotiations with WM continue.

The union’s contract ended Jan. 31. Both sides agreed to extend it three times and the third extension expires at the end of May. The two sides have negotiated for seven days since the contact ended and will meet again on May 1 and 2 for continued negotiations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.