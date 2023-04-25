PALMDALE — Members of Local Teamsters 986, the union representing drivers, mechanics and heavy equipment operators for WM (Waste Management) in the Antelope Valley, will take a strike authorization vote on Saturday as negotiations with WM continue.
The union’s contract ended Jan. 31. Both sides agreed to extend it three times and the third extension expires at the end of May. The two sides have negotiated for seven days since the contact ended and will meet again on May 1 and 2 for continued negotiations.
Local Teamsters 986 has more than 116 members and serve more than 100,000 residential and commercial customers from Agua Dulce to the Los Angeles County border with Kern County.
“All we’re asking for is an honest day of pay,” a longtime employee, who requested anonymity due to fear of retaliation, said.
The union is looking for a three-year contract with a $7 pay increase spread out over three years with $5 the first year and $1 in each of the successive two years. They are also looking for increases to the pension plan and health benefits.
Union members received a pay increase last August to bring the hourly rate up to $26.70. They are asking for $31.70 an hour, the going rate for waste workers in any company in Los Angeles County, the employee said. That amount is similar to what WM union members earn in Corona and Sun Valley following negotiations with the company.
“Money-wise we’re not asking for any more than what (WM) gave out to Corona and Sun Valley,” the worker said.
WM is the only waste hauler in the Valley, so a potential strike would cause headaches for residential customers, who would need to find alternative means to dispose of their trash. Commercial and industrial customers such as restaurants, who have trash picked up daily, and aerospace companies such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman would also be affected. A potential strike would close the Lancaster landfill and the Palmdale yard across the street from Pelona Vista Park. The Palmdale landfill would not be affected.
“This is going to be a big problem,” the worker said.
The employee said they care about their customers. Some workers have had the same route for years and have gotten to know their customers.
“All these customers out here, and I feel for them, we want to service them but the company’s not giving us an option,” the worker said.
It was not clear what WM is offering union members.
“We are in the middle of federal mediation, which is a confidential process,” Jennifer Andrews, area communications representative for WM of Southern California, wrote in an email. “We respect the integrity of the process and will not comment on it. We are optimistic that a deal will be reached.”
