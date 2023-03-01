LANCASTER — Two Antelope Valley middle schools will send three teams each to the Vex Robotics state championships on Sunday at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering in the Lancaster School District and Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy in Westside Union School District each qualified three teams for the state championship. The schools did not compete last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fulton and Alsbury’s teams are 93535B, or the Banana team; 93535F, or the Fulton team; and 93535N, or the Nighthawks team. The team numbers are a nod to the award-winning school’s ZIP code. This is the first time in seven years of Vex Robotics that the school had three teams qualify.
“We only ever had one team before; it’s pretty exciting,” Adviser Mechelle Reynolds said. “We have never had such good working robots going into states. I’m already so proud of them.”
Seventh-grader Skyla Castro is the team captain for the Nighthawks.
They qualified for the state championship by winning the Create Award. The award is a creative engineering design solution to one or more of the challenges of the competition.
Castro enjoys the leadership responsibilities that come with being the team captain.
“I really enjoy helping them,” she said. “Since I’m the team captain I tell, them, ‘OK, here’s your job for the day, get it done’ and I really enjoy helping them as much as possible and I really like building.”
This year’s competition is called Spin Up. Teams can score five points by shooting yellow tiles into two high goals, one per alliance, at opposite corners of the field.
They can earn one point for hitting the low goal underneath the high goal. They can also earn points by changing the colors of rollers on the edges of the playing field to match their team color, red or blue.
“Most of the points you can get, they can be taken away from you,” seventh-grader Dillon Harper explained as teams demonstrated how the game works. “Nobody can take away your points from the launcher.”
Harper is a designer for the Nighthawks. He is building a catapult mechanism for his team’s robot to launch tiles for extra points during a 15-second autonomous period.
“At the end of the game, if you’re the blue team and you have one blue roller, at the very end of the game, you get an extra 10 points,” he said.
There are four rollers so teams can earn up to 40 points on the rollers, alone.
Sixth grader Gabriel Arteaga, Harper’s teammate, is the programmer for the team. He will program the robot to complete tasks during the autonomous component of the competition. That puts a lot of pressure on the programmer. Arteaga appeared undaunted.
“The first thing that you need to know with programming at the state is you need to get something that’s working really good because if not then you might not get a world bid,” he said.
Sixth-grader Hunter Maciel is the team’s driver.
“What we really focus on is really launching on the high goal,” he said. “We also try to do rollers because rollers are a lot of points.”
Sixth-grader Olivia Barahona did Lego robotics previously.
“I kind of enjoy building stuff,” she said. “It’s just really to be able to have competition and get to make new friends.”
Banana team captain eighth-grader Amariah Bernardino said her team qualified for the state tournament thanks to the skills practice.
“It’s basically where they time how much your robot can do by itself,” she said. “You’re not allianced with another robot, you’re not competing against anyone, you can put it anywhere except the rollers, they have to be red. You try to get as many points as possible.”
Another team that had a bid from the last competition got another bid, which enabled the Banana team to move up one slot and secure a place in the state tournament.
“There’s going to be a lot of competition but I’m really excited because we’ve never gone that far so I’m excited to see what that brings,” Bernardino said.
Sixth-grader Maddeson White is the programmer for the Banana team.
“It’s pretty hard because it’s frustrating; at some point you’re trying to get it to work and it never works, so you get kind of frustrated with it but it’s really fun though,” she said. “I’ve always loved programming.”
Seventh-grader Jose Marquez is the Banana team’s driver. Sixth-grader Jacob Zavala controls what the robot does when it’s on the field.
“I can drive, use the roller, go back and then Jacob can do his stuff,” Marquez said.
Fulton team captain eighth-grader Lily Porter first joined the team last year. She spent sixth grade doing distance learning due to the pandemic. The team earned a spot in the state championship due to their scores in the Skills competition.
“I enjoy the satisfaction of it working,” she said about Vex robotics. “Seeing how our work goes from ideas to a working, actual bot. It’s very satisfying and cool to see.”
