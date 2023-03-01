Fulton and Alsbury robotics

Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering students Lily Porter (left), Jason Zakresky, Matthew Barragan, Michael Reece and Matthew Rivas of the Vex robotics Fulton team work on their robot on Feb. 23.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — Two Antelope Valley middle schools will send three teams each to the Vex Robotics state championships on Sunday at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Fulton and Alsbury Academy of Arts and Engineering in the Lancaster School District and Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy in Westside Union School District each qualified three teams for the state championship. The schools did not compete last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

