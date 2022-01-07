PALMDALE — As students return to classes following the winter break, those in local robotics programs are gearing up for the most intense part of their year.
Saturday marks the start of the six-week build season for teams in the FIRST Robotics Competition, in which they create robots to compete against teams from around the world in a specific game. Teams meet in regional and ultimately international finals competitions.
FIRST, or For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is an international organization that promotes science education. It has several levels of robotics programs; teams in the Robotics Competition build large, complex robots.
Teams around the world will learn the particulars about this year’s game, on Saturday, either through group kickoff events or virtually as teams. FIRST presents the game challenge through a video, released at the same time around the world.
The award-winning Gryffingear team at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy is hosting a kickoff event for area teams to come together, learn what this year’s game will be and pick up the kits provided by FIRST to form the building blocks of each team’s robot competitor.
The event will begin around 7:30 a.m., Saturday, as teams begin arriving at the school’s East Gym; signs will be in place to direct visitors around the campus at 3300 Palmdale Blvd.
The video presentation of the game is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m.
Expected to attend the event are teams from Lancaster, Quartz Hill, Antelope Valley, Highland, Rosamond, Tehachapi and Frazier Mountain high schools as well as teams from Arcadia and Mira Loma in Riverside County.
The 2022 FIRST Robotics Competition game challenge is called Rapid React, and will deal with issues regarding transportation, according to the FIRST website.
Following the video presentation, teams will pick up their kits and immediately begin tackling the design process.
Many of the teams attending Saturday’s kickoff event will face off later this spring in the Aerospace Valley Regional, a competition held at Eastside High School, on April 6 to 9. Like the kickoff, the competition is open to the public and free.
The Aerospace Valley Regional event, which began in 2018, returns this year after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teams participating at the regional event will compete to earn a spot at the FIRST Championship, to be held April 20 to 23 in Houston.
