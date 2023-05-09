LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles teachers have overwhelmingly approved a new contract with the LA Unified School District that will give a significant pay raise to educators, nurses, counselors, librarians and other educational staff in the nation’s second-largest school system.

United Teachers Los Angeles announced Friday that its 35,000 members voted by a 94 percent margin to ratify the three-year deal that was given tentative approval last month.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

You do not reward Failure....unless you are a political group promoting failure, and threatening to strike. Pay cuts across the board if test scores are down.

