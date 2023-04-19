LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District and union officials announced Tuesday that a tentative deal has been reached on a new contract that would give a significant pay raise to teachers, nurses, counselors and other educational staff in the nation’s second-largest school system.

The deal calls for the nearly 35,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles to receive a 21% pay increase in increments of 3% or 4% retroactive to last July and through Jan. 1, 2025.

