LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers Executive Board announced its endorsement and support of Giovanni Christon-Pope for the Antelope Valley Community College District Trustee Area No. 2 seat currently held by Board President Steve Buffalo.
“We have not been happy with the leadership of Steve Buffalo through the last decade, and Giovanni presents a much-needed change from that past,” the announcement said.
Christon-Pope, 19, and educator/academic counselor Miguel Coronado are challenging Buffalo in the Nov. 8 election.
Buffalo has been a trustee since February 2001, when he was appointed to finish out another trustee’s term. Then he won election in the November 2001 race and has won re-election each time since.
Christon-Pope serves vice-chair on the Lancaster Social Equity Commission. A graduate of Highland High School, he also serves as the Political Director for March for Our Lives California. He was elected as a delegate to the California Democratic Party for the 36th Assembly District.
The union is confident that Christon-Pope will be an advocate for all students; honor and respect all voices on campus; lead with empathy for students as he was recently one of them; and bring his experience as vice chair of the Social Equity Commission to build deeper relationships between AV College and the Antelope Valley community, the announcement said.
The union also believes that Christon-Pope will “return trust and responsibility to the Board, which has spent millions of dollars on unnecessary legal fights.”
Christon-Pope can also use his experience with March for Our Lives California to address rising crime rates on campus, the announcement said.
“Giovanni also has bipartisan support from many local and state leaders due to his extensive experience in public service,” the announcement said. “Experience centered around empowering and unifying the AV community and bringing diverse people together through common interests.”
The union backed Christon-Pope after a year-long vetting process.
“With a promising new administration, the Union hopes to build a better relationship with the trustees in the future. After so much hostility over the last decade, we feel Giovanni is the start of that rebuilding,” Dr, Scott Lee, political director for the AVCFT, wrote in an email.
