Giovanni Christon-Pope

LANCASTER — The  Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers Executive Board announced its endorsement and support of Giovanni Christon-Pope for the Antelope Valley Community College District Trustee Area No. 2 seat currently held by Board President Steve Buffalo.

“We have not been happy with the leadership of Steve Buffalo through the last decade, and Giovanni presents a much-needed change from that past,” the announcement said.

