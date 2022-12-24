PALMDALE — Adaptive Physical Education teachers work with students who cannot always participate in activities that most students take for granted due to medical or physical issues.
The teachers help with balance, movement and ensuring that students with difficulties can receive exercise geared to their abilities.
For the last three years, Craig Nystrom and the other Adaptive Physical Education teachers have worked to provide a special visitor for their students.
The Adaptive Physical Education teachers are itinerant teachers who go to the students and are not assigned to a specific site.
“I have the opportunity to interact with students and staff on multiple campuses,” Nystrom said. “I see the desire from teachers and admin who want to help the students and this Santa project came about from several conversations with many caring and motivated professionals.”
Many of their students cannot visit Santa at stores or other venues due to various issues such as being overstimulated by the crowds or the noise.
For others, there are transportations issues, exposure risk, time schedules and medications that conflict with a Santa visit. Nystrom works with all levels of students from mild/moderate to moderate/severe. Some of his students have autism, some have orthopedic issues, but all had a big smile for Santa.
Nystrom played Santa for the Buena Vista Special Education Holiday Performance for several years and, for the last three, has made formal campus and classroom visits to 450 students.
They range in age from 3 to 14 years old. For parents whose students are not on a school campus, Nystrom created “Santa Office Hours” for parents to bring their child to Buena Vista School to meet and greet Santa.
During the visits, students have the opportunity to be a kid, just like everyone else. Santa talked up the importance of school, doing schoolwork, being nice to friends and family. He also encouraged students to read their new book to parents, siblings and even pets.
In past years, teachers and administrators purchased gifts for students. This year, Nystrom applied for a teacher grant from the Palmdale School District Foundation and received a donation from the Antelope Valley Rotary Club, which allowed him to purchase books for each student at the appropriate reading levels.
Nystrom has been a teacher in the Palmdale School District for 33 years. He taught physical education at the middle school level for 23 years and has been an Adaptive Physical Education teacher for the last 10 years.
“This Santa Project is about teamwork,” he said. “Other APE teachers, school admin and staff, the donors, parents and the students. Everybody makes this project work.”
