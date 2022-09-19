LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Teachers Association members will cast their votes, in a week or so, on a proposed tentative agreement with Antelope Valley Union High School District that includes a 7% ongoing salary increase, retroactive to July 1, and a 3% one-time payment for bargaining unit members.
If approved by AVTA’s 924 members, the tentative agreement will move forward for approval by the District’s Board of Education.
“The 7% increase to salary increases the buying power for goods and services for AVTA members during a time in which the cost of goods and services has skyrocketed,” new AVTA President Michael Millings wrote in an email.
In addition, the tentative agreement includes an approximate 1.5% of ongoing money to be paid to bargaining unit members in various forms, the majority of which will be used to extend counseling services to students beyond the school day, Millings wrote.
“We also agreed on some minor contract language changes to working conditions and employee attendance,” he added.
The union is confident the tentative agreement will not harm the District should there be a recession, next year, as some economists predict.
“It is the position of AVTA that the District has a very healthy reserve of money to protect against any future economic downturn,” Millings wrote.
The AVTA and the District met eight times for negotiations since April. Millings took over as AVTA president, in June, from former President Dan Shy. On Aug. 17, the Board appointed Kristina Ramos to serve as assistant superintendent of Human Resources. Ramos succeeded Brett Neal, who retired, at the end of August, as assistant superintendent of Personnel Services.
“Considering that there have been recent changes in AVTA leadership, along with recent changes in District administration, I feel that this bargaining season could not have gone better,” Millings wrote. “I look forward to continuing a positive working relationship with the District as we move into the next bargaining season.”
“I truly believe the long-standing positive relationship between AVTA and the District can be credited for reaching this agreement in the midst of leadership changes on both sides of the table,” Ramos wrote.
She added: “While we may come from differing perspectives, we are collectively committed to providing a quality education for our students and recognize that begins with those we employ. I look forward to working collaboratively with AVTA’s new president, Mike Millings, and his team as we settle into our new roles.”
Ramos added the tentative agreement includes additional compensation items that support increased services to students and establish a compensation starting salary for nurses and speech language pathologists who have been difficult to recruit this past year.
