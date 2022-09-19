AVUHSD Logo

LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Teachers Association members will cast their votes, in a week or so, on a proposed tentative agreement with Antelope Valley Union High School District that includes a 7% ongoing salary increase, retroactive to July 1, and a 3% one-time payment for bargaining unit members.

If approved by AVTA’s 924 members, the tentative agreement will move forward for approval by the District’s Board of Education.

