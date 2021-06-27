PALMDALE — When NASA’s SOFIA flying telescope takes to the skies from Palmdale this summer, the scientists on board will be joined by enthusiastic teachers ready to absorb all they can from the overnight flights to take back and share with their students.
These members of the SOFIA Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program have had a long wait for their flights, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really exciting,” said Ambassador Jessica Winn, a teacher at Polaris K-12 in Anchorage, Alaska. She spoke from Palmdale last week while preparing for her flight.
“I’m so appreciative of NASA for offering this opportunity for educators to help progress space exploration science in young people and help spark imagination and love of lifelong learning,” she said.
The trip is something of a homecoming for 34-year-old Winn, daughter of Antelope Valley Union High School District Trustee Donita Winn and Lancaster School District Trustee Duane Winn and a graduate of Quartz Hill High School.
SOFIA, the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, is a highly modified 747 airliner outfitted with a 100-inch-diameter telescope. The platform provides a unique capability, carrying the telescope above the vapor in the Earth’s atmosphere, which blocks the infrared rays astronomers use to study distant stars and other cosmic phenomena.
Sixteen-foot-high clamshell doors in the rear of the fuselage open in flight to allow the telescope access to the sky.
The world-class airborne observatory is a joint project with NASA and the German Aerospace Center and is housed at NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center’s site adjacent Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale.
Winn is one of 11 educators taking part in science flights as ambassadors this month and next. They are among the group of 28 selected for the program in late 2019. Unable to complete flights as planned last year due to the pandemic, the 11 were those able to join the June and July flights on relatively short notice once flights were able to resume, AAA Program Lead Dana Backman said.
Winn said she and colleagues from her school district are the first educators from Alaska to take part. Because she teaches both physics and astronomy, she felt it was good opportunity.
“It was really exciting to find out and to participate. I’m really excited for this week,” she said.
Despite the delay to her flight, Winn and others from the 2019 group were able to take part in training for the program curriculum last summer — with online and in-person options — and was able to incorporate it in her classes during the past school year.
“It’s a fully hands-on, immersible learning experience for the kids to take in and understand what infrared is, different types of light, and understanding how and why NASA utilizes SOFIA, as opposed to just a ground-based telescope,” Winn said.
“The kids got really into it,” she said. “It was really fun to see how engaged students got when they got the chance and opportunity to really dig into it.”
For the more hands-on activities during virtual schooling, Winn gathered materials her students would need to complete them at home and packaged them in kits for students to pick up.
“Everything they could possibly need to make it feel as normal as possible,” she said.
At a kindergarten through 12th grade school, Winn teaches students from sixth to 12th grade. She used the SOFIA-based curriculum primarily for her high school students in physics, astronomy and chemistry classes.
The non-traditional nature of her school allowed the flexibility to tailor the curriculum to her students’ interests, she said.
For the past 10 years, a variety of educators have been selected to take part in SOFIA science flights as part of the Airborne Astronomy Ambassadors program. For the past five years, the program has been managed by the SETI Institute.
During this time, 126 teachers from 22 states have participated, with an estimated reach of 8,000 students, according to Backman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.