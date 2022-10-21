PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District and the Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement for the 2022-23 School Year that would provide a 7.25% salary increase for all certificated staff except early childhood education teachers, who will receive a 4% salary increase, effective July 1, according to a joint letter sent from the District and PETA to union members, Wednesday night.

Other highlights include a 4% one-time payment, effective, July 1, for all certificated early childhood education teachers employed as of Oct. 19. Certificated early childhood education teachers’ salary schedules will be reduced by two contractual work days without loss of compensation for the 2022-23 School Year.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Public schools are nothing more than a Cabal..Same with colleges. """"As schools scrambled to administer the exams""" No they didn't Scramble...B.S. They avoided the tests... that's because "only" 49% of the students met or exceeded the 2020-2021 educational test standards for "English" (the best one), and only 34% met or exceeded the 2020-2021 educational test standards for "Math"...Think about that...."""49%"""""34%"""" = (failures)...and yet Teachers are still receiving a paycheck...? for what....EPIC FAILURE...? So you child is going to public school to become a....Janitor, or Waiter...? with scores like that, do you expect anything more from them...?

