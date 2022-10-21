PALMDALE — The Palmdale School District and the Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association reached a tentative agreement for the 2022-23 School Year that would provide a 7.25% salary increase for all certificated staff except early childhood education teachers, who will receive a 4% salary increase, effective July 1, according to a joint letter sent from the District and PETA to union members, Wednesday night.
Other highlights include a 4% one-time payment, effective, July 1, for all certificated early childhood education teachers employed as of Oct. 19. Certificated early childhood education teachers’ salary schedules will be reduced by two contractual work days without loss of compensation for the 2022-23 School Year.
The District and the union have been in negotiations since May. Negotiators for both sides came to an agreement, Wednesday afternoon.
“The negotiators on both sides did a fantastic job of moving things along and keeping it collaborative and collegial,” Ryan Beardsley, assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said, Thursday. “It was a long day but well worth it in the end.”
According to Beardsley, the agreement makes the total compensation for teachers, including benefits, the highest in the Valley.
“It’s a big, symbolic gesture for our teachers to feel valued and we certainly want to honor that,” he said. “We couldn’t agree more that they are certainly valued and respected. We’re happy that we were able to come to an agreement that makes them feel that way, hopefully.”
The tentative agreement must be approved by PETA and the Board of Trustees. The Los Angeles County Office of Education must also approve it as far as the cost to comply with the AB 1200 cost disclosure. The estimated cost is about $10.9 million, according to Human Resources director Timothy Barker, the District’s lead negotiator.
“It was a longer negotiation and a lot of good work from both sides of the team,” he said. “It is an accomplishment and I’m glad we got it done now.”
“After seven full days of negotiations with Palmdale School District, Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association is pleased that we have been able to reach a tentative agreement that addresses retaining and recruiting quality educators for Palmdale schools and students,” PETA President Andrew Ramirez wrote in an email. “Our members will be voting on ratifying the agreement, beginning on Oct. 31 through Nov. 4.
“We want to thank the hard work and dedication of our tireless Negotiations Team members that spent all of this time on top of their regular district assignments; we know they are grateful to be back with the wonderful students that they are privileged to work with. We stand in unity with neighboring associations that have yet to reach an agreement and hope they can reach settlements soon.”
Public schools are nothing more than a Cabal..Same with colleges. """"As schools scrambled to administer the exams""" No they didn't Scramble...B.S. They avoided the tests... that's because "only" 49% of the students met or exceeded the 2020-2021 educational test standards for "English" (the best one), and only 34% met or exceeded the 2020-2021 educational test standards for "Math"...Think about that...."""49%"""""34%"""" = (failures)...and yet Teachers are still receiving a paycheck...? for what....EPIC FAILURE...? So you child is going to public school to become a....Janitor, or Waiter...? with scores like that, do you expect anything more from them...?
