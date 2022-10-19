MOJAVE — Teachers, staff and other employees of the Mojave Unified School District will receive 9% salary increases, this year, the result of contract negotiations approved, on Thursday, by the Board of Trustees.
The increase is retroactive to July 1, so it will cover the entire school year.
The tentative agreements that were approved are with the Mojave Faculty Association, the California School Employees Association and those employees not included in either union.
“I want to thank both of our bargaining units for going through that process with us,” Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said. “It was very productive.”
In the negotiations, they did as well as they could to address safety as well as compensation, she said.
“Thank to all the teachers and to the classified staff and thank you to the Board for recognizing all the hard work,” Aguirre said.
The salary increase is about $3 million, district-wide, this year, increasing to $3.2 million in the third year of the contract, in 2024-2025.
The District will fund the salary increase through the 13.26% increase in state funding for cost of living increases, amounting to an additional $3 million, this year, Assistant Superintendent Keith Gainey said.
That increase is about $83,000 less than is necessary but could be increased with improvements to the District’s attendance rate.
Schools are funded based on the average daily attendance figures, not enrollment. Pre-pandemic, Mojave Unified reached attendance rates above 90%, but, this year, it has fallen to 88.4%. Their goal is 94%.
If efforts at improving attendance rates are successful, the District could close that gap and receive the funding to fully cover the increased salaries, Gainey said.
“If we put our minds to it and the effort to it, we can easily turn that around,” he said. “It’s just very close.”
