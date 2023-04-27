TPAA negotiations

The Palmdale Aerospace Academy teacher Daniel Lagomarsino, who serves as the representative for the Palmdale Aerospace Teachers Association, speaks to the TPAA Board of Directors at Monday’s meeting about contract negotiations as the charter school’s teachers hold signs indicating what they hope to achieve with the contract.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE —  The Palmdale Aerospace Academy teachers formed the Palmdale Aerospace Teachers Association in late 2021. The union and the charter school are still working on a full collective bargaining agreement.

At Monday’s Board of Directors meeting, some teachers brought handmade signs with messages based on the theme, “What would a contract that supports better learning, better working and a better school mean to you?” The answers included new teacher support; hope, unity and teamwork; better working conditions and support for students; and more money. There was also “hope for the future of the school and a  future for my students.” Another sign asked for R-E-S-P-E-C-T,  job security and knowing that teachers are valued.

