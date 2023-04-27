PALMDALE — The Palmdale Aerospace Academy teachers formed the Palmdale Aerospace Teachers Association in late 2021. The union and the charter school are still working on a full collective bargaining agreement.
At Monday’s Board of Directors meeting, some teachers brought handmade signs with messages based on the theme, “What would a contract that supports better learning, better working and a better school mean to you?” The answers included new teacher support; hope, unity and teamwork; better working conditions and support for students; and more money. There was also “hope for the future of the school and a future for my students.” Another sign asked for R-E-S-P-E-C-T, job security and knowing that teachers are valued.
“We are working for a contract that does no less than create a school that meets the needs of all educational (partners),” PATA representative Daniel Lagomarsino said at the meeting. “We will not consent to an agreement that does any less and we look forward to continued collaboration on this contract.”
Lagomarsino encouraged Board members to peruse the signs, which were placed on a table, to better understand what teachers are hoping to get out of the new contract.
“We’re hoping, our strong hope, our profound hope, is to stabilize teacher attrition,” he said. “We’ve suffered immensely because of it the last several years. And because we’re so small ands such a tight community, it’s terrible … Our optimistic goal is to create a place that people love to work; that people love to be.”
TPAA Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell said the union just presented compensation so there hasn’t been any back and forth. Braswell could not provide specifics on what PATA is asking. She noted the union sunshined 33 articles.
“We’re working on the whole contract right now; it’s a whole brand new contract right now,” Braswell said. “We’re still in bargaining.”
