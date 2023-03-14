NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A onetime Teacher of the Year at a Southern California school pleaded not guilty Monday to multiple child sex abuse charges involving a former student, prosecutors said.

Jacqueline Ma, a 34-year-old teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary in National City near San Diego, was arrested last week.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

The public schools have more of these types of people...than you think....Teachers (Public Schools) have become Lazy Parasites...nothing more. You would be Wise to Enroll your Child in a Private School, or Home school them Yourself...Unless you want them to be a worthless POS Liberal Activists....Like the Obama's (Barrack and Mike IMHO) ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.