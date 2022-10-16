EDWARDS AFB — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim got the ride of a lifetime, Friday, when he joined Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri of the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a “hometown hero” incentive flight.
Winheim first saw the Thunderbirds fly when he was 10 years old. His big brother took him to an air show in the mid-80s.
“I was like ‘Wow, when you’re 10 that’s incredible,’ ” he said. “This was like being a 10-year-old all over again, but now I got to actually go up.”
Impellizzeri flies Thunderbird 8. He serves as the advance pilot and show narrator.
“Just amazing, from beginning to end,’ Winheim said. “I can’t believe I got to go up with a fighter plane, let alone a Thunderbird; that’s just incredible.”
Winheim and Impellizzeri flew solo for about one hour. Winheim’s name was painted on the F-16’s canopy.
“We pulled 9.3 when we up there,” Winheim said. “Incredible.”
Impellizzeri’s acrobatics included a roll, spiral, loop, high-g maneuvers, negative g and inverted dive.
“Great folks, so professional,” he said. “They know their stuff; they treat you well.”
Winheim applied for the opportunity, a few months ago. He was previously selected to fly with the US Navy’s Blue Angels flight demonstration team for the 2020 Los Angeles County Air Show at Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster. The show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not a given,” Winheim said. “You have to go through the same processes and things. Starting over, wow, what an opportunity.”
Winheim thanked the Thunderbirds and the Edwards Air Force Base’s public affairs team for their assistance and for providing the opportunity.
