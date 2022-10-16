Thunderbird teacher

Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim gives a thumbs up, Friday, seated in the rear seat of Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri’s Thunderbird 8 F-16 fighter jet for a “hometown hero” incentive flight.

 Photo courtesy of Matthew Winheim

EDWARDS AFB — Shadow Hills Magnet Academy math teacher Matthew Winheim got the ride of a lifetime, Friday, when he joined Maj. Jake “Primo” Impellizzeri of the US Air Force Thunderbirds for a “hometown hero” incentive flight.

Winheim first saw the Thunderbirds fly when he was 10 years old. His big brother took him to an air show in the mid-80s.

