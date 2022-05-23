SANTA ANA — A substitute teacher was arrested on suspicion of molesting four female students in a classroom at an elementary school, authorities said.
The alleged victims, ages eight and nine, told investigators the teacher touched them inappropriately in separate incidents at Adams Elementary, according to police.
“Each victim was molested individually and at different times throughout the day,” said a statement by the Santa Ana Police Department.
The 69-year-old man posted $100,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of child molestation, ABC 7 in Los Angeles reported, Saturday.
