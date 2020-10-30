Low-income individuals and married couples who are not typically obligated to file a tax return can register via the IRS’ Non-Filers form so they can receive a stimulus check.
While most eligible taxpayers automatically received their Economic Impact Payment this past spring, people with little or no income and who do not usually file a tax return must use the Non-Filers tool to register with the IRS to get their stimulus check. The IRS recently extended the deadline to register via the Non-Filers form to Nov. 21.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services wants to make county departments and community-based organizations aware of this extension because it will help people who are experiencing homelessness, or who have little or no income, and who qualify for a stimulus check.
For instance, people who are experiencing homelessness can register for an Economic Impact Payment, or stimulus check, by using the Non-Filers tool. Low-income veterans and limited-English proficient individuals are also encouraged to use the Non-Filers tool.
People can input their information via the online tool called Non-filers Enter Info Here at www.irs.gov. Individuals can either request a direct deposit or receive a paper check. The online tool is available in English and Spanish.
While these people have the greatest need for financial assistance, they risk being forgotten simply because they do not regularly file a tax return.
The Los Angeles County Department of Social Services asked county departments and community-based organizations to promote the fact that the IRS has extended the deadline.
The following are eligible for an Economic Impact Payment through the Non-Filers tool:
• U.S. citizens, permanent residents, and qualifying legal residents who have a valid Social Security number.
• Individuals who could not be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer.
• A single person with an income less than $12,200.
• A couple with a combined income of less than $24,400.
• A person with no income.
Anyone who was not obligated to file a 2019 federal tax return can use the Non-Filers tool.
Two weeks after registering, people can track the status of their payment using the “Get My Payment tool” at IRS.gov. Use the #IRS Non-Filers’ tool by Nov. 21 at www.irs.gov/nonfilereip
The federal government’s stimulus payment program was designed to help families impacted by the economic fallout triggered by shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Department of Social Services cautions the public to be aware of scams related to COVID-19. The IRS will never directly contact an individual either by phone, text, or social media to ask for personal or bank account information.
For answers to stimulus payment questions, call the United Way’s dedicated Economic Impact Payment Helpline at 844-322-3639.
