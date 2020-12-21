LANCASTER — Mayor R. Rex Parris expects to appoint a citizens oversight committee for Measure LC within the first week of the new year.
Measure LC passed with more than 54% of the vote in the Nov. 3 election. The three-quarter cent sales tax increase will raise the total sales tax in the city to 10.25%, the maximum allowed by the state. Measure LC is projected to raise an estimated $12.8 million annually to help maintain essential city services such as 911 emergency response, street maintenance, and keep local parks and other public areas clean and safe.
All Measure LC funds will remain in the Lancaster and require strict fiscal accountability, including the citizens oversight committee.
The three-quarter cent sales tax increase will go into effect on April 1.
In order to begin collecting the tax, the City Council held a special meeting on Friday to approve two resolutions related to the tax measure as required by the state. The council also approved an agreement with consultant Hinderliter, de Llamas & Associates to provide sales tax consulting services for Measure LC revenues.
City Clerk Andrea Alexander will accept applications for the Measure LC citizens oversight committee. As of Friday, no city residents had expressed interest in the committee.
“Make sure the public is aware the first week of January, I will be appointing that committee. I want to get this rolling,” Parris said.
Councilman Ken Mann said the committee should comprise a respectful cross-section of the citizens of Lancaster.
“I’m going to think everybody’s going to come with different views,” Mann said.
Parris will take recommendations from the City Council as to who the members think should be on the oversight committee.
“I’m also cognizant of the fact that this gives the city a unique opportunity to launch into the 21st century in ways that we had not been able to do prior to the passage of it,” Parris said.
The mayor added he will be looking for people with vision.
“I’m more concerned about what’s going to happen 10 years out rather than next year because I think that’s our function is to grow a thriving city,” Parris said.
