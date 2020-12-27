CALIFORNIA CITY — A task order for a Bakersfield engineering firm was approved during a City Council meeting Tuesday evening.
In a 3-2 vote, the Council approved a Task Order of $87,076 for BHT Engineering for the City’s Section 21 Water Main Construction Project.
Areas of the city that are higher in elevations will at times not have adequate water pressure that meets the State’s minimum regulation.
During discussion of this particular agenda item, Councilmember Jim Creighton asked why the project was not reflected in the budget for the Public Works Department.
“So this is something new that has come up,” Public Works Director Joe Barragan said. “Our water pressures are too low, on the western part of the first community, what we call the first community over by Baron Boulevard and California City Boulevard area. And it’s to the point where we’re out of compliance with the state at times. So this has jumped up to the number one priority.”
Staff from the water department believes they may have come up with a permanent solution to fix the problem and lower the water pressure on the eastern side of the first community where most of the water main breaks are occurring.
Barragan said the department could have the project fully completed in two years, maybe three, if the Council approves all the coming staff reports.
“So in essence what it’s going to do, it’s just going to buy us a little more time to be able to replace the pipes that are breaking all the time in the central part of our first community water system,” he said.
The department staff presented the potential solution to the California State Water Resource Control Board and they asked to get the proposal prepared by an engineer. BHT was reached out to by staff to design and prepare the project.
To increase water pressure on the west side of the first community near Baron Boulevard and California City Boulevard, a new 12-inch water main pipe would have to be placed.
The project would include about three miles of 12-inch C909 pipe with smaller pipes to connect the homes and businesses in the area.
The idea is to tap into the transmission line by Well 2, run the pipe west on California City Boulevard to Baron Boulevard, go north to Mendiburu Road, then east to Yerba Boulevard and connect to the transmission line by Well 14.
Once this line is complete, smaller lines would run to feed the homes and commercial customers in that area, approximately 36 customers to start.
Funds for the Task Order are projected to come from the Water Assets Transmission and Distribution Fund Account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.