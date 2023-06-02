QUARTZ HILL — The Antelope Valley Illegal Dumping Task Force meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday will be a hybrid meeting, taking place in person and on Zoom with a telephone option.
The in-person meeting will be at the Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Ave. M-2.
The Zoom link is https://bit.ly/3OQrUPa. The event number is 831 5250 0715. No event password needed. To participate by phone, call 669-900-6833 and use access code 831 5250 0715.
The task force had met virtually since 2020 because of the COVID 19 pandemic. California ended its declaration of a state of emergency in February, requiring government agencies to return to in-person public meetings with some allowances for participation remotely.
Before 2020, the task force met in Lancaster at the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s North County Training Center, but the center’s classrooms are now in use by student firefighters.
