LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders task force recovered 41 catalytic converters, nine firearms, a kit to manufacture ghost guns and $10,000 cash, on Wednesday, during operation in the 45000 block of Division Street.
One male adult was arrested for grand theft, receiving stolen property and being in possession of the ghost gun manufacturing kit. He was transported and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station on a $20,000 bail, according to Ali Villalobos, public information officer for the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
The majority of the catalytic converters recovered appeared to be from Ford F-250 pickup trucks and E-350 vans, Det. Gelardo of the Lancaster station wrote in an email.
The AV Cat Crusaders is a joint task force comprised of detectives from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations. The detectives on the task force dedicate themselves exclusively to combating catalytic converter thefts.
“The team did an outstanding job as a whole, for the first operation,” Gelardo wrote. “I couldn’t be happier to be working with/for the group of guys I’m working with.”
Gelardo added they are seeing an increasing trend in the thieves arming themselves and now taking action against victims trying to protect their property.
“It is reasonable to infer that the theft of catalytic converters do, in fact, lead to several other avenues of criminal activity,” he wrote.
The Lancaster station encourages residents to contact Detective Gelardo with any information regarding possible catalytic converter thieves in the area. Gelardo can be reached at 661-940-3871 or by email at magelard@lasd.org
(1) comment
Way to Go !!! AV Cat Crusaders
