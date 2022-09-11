LOS ANGELES — Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing “ghost guns,” authorities said, Friday.
Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The task force includes personnel from the LAPD, Homeland Security Investigations and the LAX Police Department.
Mavrick Von Haug, 54, was booked on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons, and Cristian Briton, 30, was booked on suspicion of violating laws involving transport and possession of weapons.
The search warrant was the result of an investigation by RIFTT in which a foreign national had attempted to illegally export 11 ghost guns, two of which were assault weapons, along with three silencers, police said.
