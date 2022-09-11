LOS ANGELES — Investigators have arrested two men and seized firearms and a large amount of materials used in manufacturing “ghost guns,” authorities said, Friday.

Search warrants were served on Thursday in San Pedro and Gardena by members of a task force known as the Regional Illegal Firearms Trafficking Team, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.