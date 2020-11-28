PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Street Racing Task Force cracked down on reckless driving in a sting operation on Nov. 17.
The operation was conducted last Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. in the area of Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and 10th Street West, according to a press release by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station.
The task force’s operation resulted in 18 citations issued for various vehicle code violations including reckless driving. Four vehicles were towed and four vehicles were reported to the California Bureau of Automotive Repair. Several other vehicles were identified and further investigation will be conducted, according to the press release.
Over the last few years, residents have participated in car meets in the Krispy Kreme and Chick-fil-A parking lots, but in recent months authorities noticed the number of participants and spectators grew.
There have been reports of racing in the area, reckless driving within the parking lot between Target and Lowe’s and vehicles have been reported doing donuts with large crowds gathered around them.
Authorities received a large number of complaints and calls for service from community members which resulted in the operation put together by the task force.
The Antelope Valley Street Racing Task Force is made up of units from the Palmdale and Lancaster sheriff’s stations, and the California Highway Patrol’s Antelope Valley Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.