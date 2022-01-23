LANCASTER — Target Corp. looks to expand the alcoholic beverage offerings at the Lancaster store to include distilled spirits such as brandy, tequila, scotch and whiskey.
The store, at 43525 10th St. West, is permitted to sell only beer and wine. The request to change the store’s Alcoholic Beverage Control license from a Type 20 to Type 21 is considered a substantial change. Therefore, an updated Conditional Use Permit is required, according to a staff report by Senior Planner Cynthia Campaña.
Target’s daily hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The proposed Conditional Use Permit does not include a proposed change in hours. The existing building is 103,250 square feet. The display of alcohol is at the rear of the building and is only 370 square feet.
“Target constitutes an incidental off-sale alcoholic beverage establishment, as the square footage of sales floor area of alcoholic beverages is less than 5%,” the report said. “Therefore, it does not have distance requirements per (city code). However, the proposed CUP must comply with a standard conditions per (city code).”
The Lancaster Planning Commission will consider the proposed Conditional Use Permit at 5 p.m., Monday, via a telephonic meeting conducted via Zoom.
To call in dial 720-707-2699, use access code 293901. Or visit the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81414285469?pwd=SkZCcVA2UUl6NjhGdlo0ZzZ4YTJ4dz09
The meeting will also be video streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s Web site: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/city-clerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
