Solidarity

Rick Eng, a program manager who works with LA vs Hate, speaks, Friday morning, at Lancaster Library at the unveiling of “Solidarity,” Los Angeles artist Diane Williams’ fabric tapestry commissioned for the LA vs Hate initiative.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — “Solidarity,” Los Angeles artist Diane Williams’ fabric tapestry in the shape of Los Angeles County commissioned for the LA vs Hate initiative to send a message of cultural solidarity, is on display at the Lancaster Library for the next six months.

The 73-inch-by-73-inch tapestry uses amalgamated fabrics with cultural significance and hand-embroidered outlines of national flowers from multiple nations to signify the diverse cultural backgrounds of Los Angeles and the United States at large.

