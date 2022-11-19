LANCASTER — “Solidarity,” Los Angeles artist Diane Williams’ fabric tapestry in the shape of Los Angeles County commissioned for the LA vs Hate initiative to send a message of cultural solidarity, is on display at the Lancaster Library for the next six months.
The 73-inch-by-73-inch tapestry uses amalgamated fabrics with cultural significance and hand-embroidered outlines of national flowers from multiple nations to signify the diverse cultural backgrounds of Los Angeles and the United States at large.
Rick Eng, a program manager who works with LA vs Hate, and Gladstone Bucknor, regional administrator with the LA County Library, unveiled the tapestry at the library in a Friday morning ceremony that included video messages from Williams and Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
“The cornerstone of our outreach efforts has to do with art and signs,” Eng said.
Previous examples of the artwork includes nail art with anti-hate messages painted on fingernails, jewelry, murals and sand sculptures.
“We’re looking at all different forms,” Eng said.
Charles F. Bostwick, assistant field deputy for Barger, presented a scroll to Eng on behalf of the supervisor. Bostwick also expressed his appreciation for Williams’ work.
“This is a long-standing tradition in American art to illustrate the diversity in American culture,” Bostwick said.
He added one of the most famous examples is German American artist Emanuel Leutze’s 1851 painting Washington Crossing the Delaware.
Bostwick then introduced Barger’s video.
It is “one of the best ways to combat hate is to show solidarity with our neighbors,” Barger said in the video message. “That is why it is so powerful that we brought the Solidarity tapestry to the Lancaster Library.”
Barger added: “This beautiful artwork offers residents a chance for reflection. It also presents a powerful sign of community and hope that we can strive forward. I’m certain this art will spur an important dialogue about inclusion, acceptance and advocacy.”
Eng introduced Williams’ video with a brief biography.
“Her tapestry sends a message of cultural solidarity in response to the disturbing rise in hate attacks against Asians and Asian Americans,” Eng said.
Williams, a Filipinx interdisciplinary artist and researcher, created the tapestry in the shape of LA County to promote cross-cultural solidarity.
“The tapestry hangs on a wood structure that is very similar to the traditional Navajo loom,” Williams said. “It also signifies the diverse cultural backgrounds that we have here in Los Angeles and this country at large.”
Williams used materials donated by family and friends as well as the immigrant community in Los Angeles.
“Supporting civil discourse and awareness on important issues such as racial justice, equity, diversity and inclusion is important to LA County Library,” Bucknor said.
Today marks the conclusion of the third United Against Hate Week. The campaign was created in response to the rise of hate crimes and bias incidents that post a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of society.
LA vs Hate is a program of the LA County Commission on Human Relations. The program addresses the normalization of hate and bullying and inspires people to stand up to it by calling 211 LA.
“If you find yourself to be a victim or even a witness to a hate act, hateness event, you can contact 211 and get connected to a care coordinator,” Eng said.
The care coordinator can connect callers to free LA County services such as CalFresh, temporary housing and mental health services.
