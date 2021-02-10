An Air Force veteran who’s a devoted grandmother is made to wait weeks to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment even while family members are symptomatic and testing positive. Getting that appointment was daunting. You have to be a computer whiz.
A buddy forwards a “share” on Facebook that the vaccine has “something in it” that makes you “more likely to be susceptible to socialism.” Another friend “shares” a video that Bill Gates created the vaccine to track everyone. The goal? Enslavement, the shared message asserts.
What is just as crazy as “shared” misinformation that borrows from medieval superstition, is that the grandmother veteran had to wait weeks for a vaccine appointment. Many in the age group eligible for a shot do well to keep up with email. The appointment system is broken.
Los Angeles County health officials know Antelope Valley needs a drive-through vaccination site, but two weeks after I wrote about it, our area remains a vaccination desert because of a shortage of doses and clinical talent to administer them.
It is going to get better, I hope. It needs to get better — and fast. Deaths approach the half-million mark.
As of this writing, 37 million doses have been administered nationally. Getting needles into arms has become a kind of “arms race” to ensure that people who have had one shot can get the scheduled second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. There are several hundred million arms to go.
Meanwhile, disinformation trolls and automated bots from overseas are “sharing” on social media, magical thinking about what “the guvmint” is trying to do to you. This inflames “vaccine resistance,” which is dangerous to anybody who would like to survive this thing.
The misinformation trolls remind me of the wild-eyed guy in “Young Frankenstein” who declares, “These scientists, they say they want to help us ... but what they really want is to rule the world!” Really? You think the evil overlords can’t track your cell phone, your credit card, your aging car equipped with GPS? Enslave you? To what end? Will I have to paint your house? If so, I beg of you, please no window sashes!
With permission, I share the vaccine journey of Mike Martinez and his wife, Gina, who drove 60 miles to Dodger Stadium from the AV.
“After more than a month of countless failed attempts online ... we finally got our COVID vaccine appointments for 11 a.m. this morning (Monday),” Mike Martinez said. “The successful appointments were achieved around 1 a.m. Saturday night, prior to the Super Bowl.
We arrived on time and zipped through the maze of orange cones, zig-zagging all over the humongous parking lots like an armada of crazed Uber drivers vying for the same fare. We made it within 100 feet of our designated vaccine booth only to be told ‘Sorry. We just ran out and are now waiting on another delivery.’ There was no way forward and no way back. So, there we sat for the next two-and-one-half hours.”
“Supply was not on hand to meet demand. I’m not sure why that happened or where the needed vaccines had to be delivered from, but the young man that told us of the problem said, ‘Nothing we can do but wait.’”
Mike and Gina Martinez waited.
“Once the resupply arrived, we were quickly validated via our confirmation email bar codes and vaccinated by an RN,” Mike Martinez said. “I was told we were receiving the Moderna vaccine. After being vaccinated, the same young man reappeared and handed us our vaccination cards with date, antigen name and lot number. Then we were held for 15 minutes to make sure there was no adverse reaction.”
The long wait would not be the only surprise. They had no side effects from the shots. But a different adverse reaction awaited.
“While waiting to be released, my wife noticed the vaccination date was wrong. It read 2/4/2021 and the correct date (was) 2/8/2021,” Mike Martinez said. “I spotted another staff member walking by and flagged him down and pointed out the errant date. Then I also noticed our cards read we received the Pfizer vaccine, also incorrect. That young man said, ‘Oh wow! Thank you for noticing that! He gave you the wrong cards.’ He then went down the line collecting incorrect cards from all the other cars in our row before returning correct cards showing vaccine date of 2/8/2021, antigen Moderna and a different lot number.”
Mike Martinez added, “You might want to advise your readers that if they got a vaccine today at Dodger Stadium, they should check their cards to confirm it has the correct date.”
The first guy reminded Mike of “Spicoli,” the dazed and confused character in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High.”
It’s a balky, unwieldy appointment system, misinformation is flowing like water, there’s very constrained vaccine access in the Antelope Valley and long driving trips to get shots “down below.” It is going to get better, I hope. It needs to get better and fast.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran who deployed to Iraq to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press, he works on veterans and community health issues.
