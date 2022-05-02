PALMDALE — Sixteen SkillsUSA state gold medalists from Highland High School and Knight Prep Academy Junior High earned their way to the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Georgia, next month.
The conference is scheduled, from June 20 to 24, in Atlanta.
More than 6,500 outstanding career and technical education students — all state contest winners — will compete hands-on in 108 different trade, technical and leadership fields, according to a description.
Highland High and Knight Prep students earned their medals at the 55th annual SkillsUSA California Leadership and Skills Conference held, last month, at the Ontario Convention Center.
Highland High and Knight Prep students earned gold and silver medals at the conference. Only the gold medalists will advance to the national competition.
Eighth-graders Jonathan Rodriguez and Lillian Stockdale and Sanora Zarate earned a gold medal in the Team Engineering challenge.
The trio earned their gold medal by working out a problem together at the competition. Their task was to create a device to safely clear a chemical spill in a science classroom.
“We had to put them in a corner so nobody would touch them and nobody would interact with them,” Rodriguez said, “and we were not allowed to touch the chemicals.”
Stockdale added, “The components used to represent the chemicals were a can of cream of mushroom soup — which I love, by the way — a ball, clothespin and a pencil.”
“We had to pick it up without touching it at all,” Stockdale said.
“And the ball we had to throw in a bucket,” Zarate said
The competition was truly a team engineering challenge. They went into the challenge not knowing what they would need to do.
Highland High junior Dennise Gomez and seniors Abigail Escobar and Angel Sako won the gold medal for Community Service.
They established a nonprofit women’s rights empowerment organization called Girls Will Be Girls.
“We started off because there was a dress code incident at our school and I thought that it was wrong, so when I talked to them about it, they also agreed, and then we talked to our advisor, and that’s where the idea came from,” Escobar said.
Their activities included hosting weekly self-defense classes, participating in protest marches for sexual assault, and inviting experts to talk about eating disorders and mental health.
Here is a list of medalists from Highland High SkillsUSA:
America Spirit (team of three):
Gold — Elena Gracia, Airiana Jerz and Hailie Wild.
Community Service (team of three):
Gold — Dennise Gomez, Abigail Escobar and Angel Sako.
Emergency Medical Technician (team of two):
Gold — Nicole Earl and Kimberly Fryer.
Silver — Mathew Alvarez and McKenna Grace.
Firefighting:
Gold — Shawn Robinson.
Silver — Sailas Treat.
Health Occupations Professional Portfolio:
Gold — Keanie Silva Ramirez.
Promotional Bulletin Board (team of three):
Gold — Zoe Broderick, Connie Libron and Jasmin Machen.
Here is a list of medalists from Knight Prep Academy Junior High School SkillsUSA:
Team Engineering Challenge (team of three):
Gold — Jonathan Rodriguez, Lillian Stockdale and Sanora Zarate.
Silver — Andrea Gonzalez, Alyssa Mejorada and Jacob Rickson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.