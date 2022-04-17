PALMDALE — For the second time in three years, Palmdale High School’s Solar Falcon Race Team will take two cars to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Solar Car Challenge.
The event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although a closed-track event was held, last year, Palmdale High did not send any teams.
The 2022 Solar Car Challenge is scheduled from July 13 to 20. This year’s competition is also a closed-track race. Teams check in, on July 13. There will be three days of scrutineering and four race days. Each team is required to submit a video of their team discussing the solar car project. The team that completes the most laps during the event will be declared the winner.
The Solar Falcon Race team will compete in two divisions: the Advanced Classic Division with the program’s solar car, named the Helios Falcon, and the Electric-Solar Powered Division with the two-seat electric car called the Electric Falcon.
The Advanced Classic Division has 10 high school teams from five states, including Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and Texas, that submitted their intent to race.
The Solar Falcons and the Poly Solar Car team from Polytechnic School in Pasadena are the only teams from California.
The Electric-Solar Powered Division will be an international race with six teams. California, Kentucky, Michigan, and North Carolina in addition to Barcelona, Spain, and Samarkand, Uzbekistan submitted their intent to race.
The Electric Falcon team will use a solar-powered charging station with an additional battery as needed that they can switch out during a pit stop during the race. Teams members worked on upgrading the charging station used in the 2019 race after school, last Thursday.
“This one is a much more streamlined, improved version of that,” adviser Ruben Rodriguez said.
Other team members worked on the Electric Falcon’s alignment.
“What’s amazing is these students had not been hands-on for two years,” Rodriguez said. “Even the seniors have never been hands-on on the project.”
The class meets twice a week for five hours total, though Rodriguez said it often goes beyond that.
The Solar Falcon Race Team program has 32 students in the class. Palmdale High will send 16 students to Texas.
Senior Luis Lazaro serves as the lead for the Helios Falcon team.
“We’re trying to figure out the alignment so there’s a little play with the wheel,” Lazaro said. “We noticed there’s a little bolt loose so right now we’re just tightening the bolt.”
Since the Electric Falcon ran in the 2019 Solar Car Challenge, the students put a new motor in the car.
“We worked as a team and we worked with other groups, so we asked fabrication to weld us a mount,” Lazaro said.
While the Fabrication Team welded a new mount, they tested the motor to ensure it aligned with the sprocket.
“When we had it ideal, we told fabrication to weld it we just put the motor in and had electrical do the wiring for us,” Lazaro said.
Lazaro will travel to Texas with the team. He is one of the drivers for the Electric Falcon. The car has two seats for a driver and passenger.
Senior Victorhugo Amaral, another automotive lead, will also go to Texas. He is scheduled to drive the car as well.
“It’s been pretty fun trying to learn about how the car maneuvers,” Amaral said.
Junior Sarkis Tajikyan works on the solar car.
“This is my first year and I’ve learned a lot about how the car works and how to fix things when there’s problems when they occur and to get prepared for the race on time without any huge mistakes,” Tajikyan said.
The Helios Falcon solar car weighs about 900 pounds, down more than 300 pounds from the first iteration.
“We also went from four panels to five panels,” senior Lauryn Kell said.
Senior Michael Zenteno has about 90% confidence in the cars the team is taking to Texas.
“I think it might need a couple more tweaks here and there, but nothing major,” he said. “The solar car is ready we just need to order a new chain; one of the links broke.”
The team has Lockheed Martin as a longtime sponsor. They could use more sponsors.
“A lot of companies are kind shy right now,” Rodriguez said.
