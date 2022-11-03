Takeoff

Takeoff

 Richard Shotwell

At just 28, rapper Takeoff had cultivated a rich hip-hop legacy with Migos — along with a reputation as the trio’s most lowkey member — before he was killed in a shooting, early Tuesday.

Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene outside a Houston bowling alley, police there said at a press conference, Tuesday afternoon. No arrests had been made, and police were imploring witnesses to come forward with information.

