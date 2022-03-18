PALMDALE — Should mandatory water restrictions be implemented — a possibility given the worsening water supply, this year — Palmdale Water District customers who violate the restrictions will have the opportunity to have fines waived by completing an online water education course.
With mandatory restrictions, “we do want to have something available where we can help our customers,” Resource and Analytics Supervisor Claudia Bolanos said.
On Monday, the District Board of Directors unanimously approved the proposed program, including costs of $2,000 to develop the course, $5,500 in support and $2,500 annually for the web hosting.
The online course is expected to be about an hour long, and will include information about Palmdale’s water and different water-saving techniques. A consultant will help develop the course itself.
Successful completion of the course will result in waiving the fine for the first offense only.
The online option was chosen because, with mandatory restrictions, the District’s Water Use Efficiency group will be busy with monitoring and enforcement activities, Bolanos said.
“We think this would fit the best,” she said of the online course.
Suggested by former Director Amberrose Merino, the class is modeled after one used successfully in Santa Cruz in 2014, which offered customers a one-time waiver of fees for overuse if they attended a course about water use and conservation.
More than 700 customers took advantage of the program in the first year, Bolanos said, and the city waived more than $400,000 in fines.
