PALMDALE — Today is the start of a weekend full of tasty, tempting tacos and other treats, along with music, community and fun at the AV Taco Fest.
The festival returns after a two-year hiatus, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a full slate of food and fun at Palmdale’s Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East, adjacent the Civic Center.
“It’s a family event, so everyone’s welcome,” organizer Jorge Ventura said.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., today, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
Admission is $10, and free for those ages 12 and under, seniors age 55 and older, veterans and military personnel with ID. Food is purchased separately.
Some 22 food vendors — largely, but not limited to, tacos — are expected, along with dozens of other community organizations and commercial vendors to fill the park space, which will be enclosed for the fest.
Many of those taco vendors will take part in the taco contest, vying for a championship belt and bragging rights for the next year.
A panel of 17 judges, made up of a variety of community members, will be sequestered in a tent for the blind taste tests, Ventura said.
Tacos will be judged not only on taste, but also execution, in four categories: chicken, beef, pork and seafood. Winners will be announced, on Sunday afternoon.
Alcohol will be available for sale but limited per person.
Live music and entertainment is scheduled throughout both days, including Selena and Juan Gabriel imitators, today, and a tribute to Vincente Fernandez, on Sunday.
A chihuahua contest is on the slate, for Sunday, as well.
The inaugural AV Taco Fest was held, in 2019, and intended as an annual event. Organizers expected about 800 people at the initial festival, but “we got about 3,000,” Ventura said.
“It’s a fun thing to do, it brings the community together,” he said.
Additionally, the festival is a fundraiser for The Ventura Foundation, which provides scholarships for local students.
Ventura and his wife first dreamed of holding the AV Taco Fest, about eight or nine years ago, he said, when they visited one at a mall in Arizona.
After years of researching and visiting other festivals, they worked with the City of Palmdale to hold the inaugural festival.
Now, in its second run, the festival has expanded from one day to two, he said.
Visit avtacofestival.com for details.
