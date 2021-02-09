PALMDALE — Fifty years ago this morning, the Sylmar or San Fernando earthquake struck Southern California, killing 64 people, injuring 2,543 people and costing more than $500 million in damage.
The magnitude 6.6 quake struck at 6 a.m. It was the worst earthquake to hit an urban area of California since the 1933 magnitude 6.4 Long Beach quake. The Sylmar quake prompted then-Gov. Ronald Reagan to declare Los Angeles County a disaster area. President Richard Nixon sent Vice President Spiro Agnew to inspect the area, according to the US Geological Survey.
Of the quake’s 64 casualties, 49 people were killed at the San Fernando Veterans Administration Hospital. Two of the hospital’s buildings were completely destroyed by the quake. Other people died at Olive View Hospital, under collapsed freeway overpasses and at other locations, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake destroyed a freeway overpass at the recently completed Newhall Pass interchange of the I-5 and Antelope Valley freeways. The interchange was rebuilt and reopened more than two years later. The same interchange collapsed again more than 21 years later in the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
The quake prompted new state legislation to limit construction along faults that likely caused earthquakes able to rupture the ground surface in the last 11,000 years, according to the US Geological Survey.
Congress also involved with an effort to focus on earthquake safety. More than six years after the Sylmar quake Congress passed the Earthquake Hazards Reduction Act of 1977, which led to the National Earthquake Hazards Reduction Program, or NEHRP, and was pivotal in helping establish what is now the USGS Earthquake Hazards Program, according to the US Geological Survey.
