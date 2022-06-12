LOS ANGELES — A Southland heat wave continued, Saturday, with temperatures topping 90 degrees in many parts of Los Angeles County and surpassing 100 in the Antelope Valley.
The highs were expected to fall a couple degrees, today, and again, Monday, before warming up to potentially dangerous levels again, Wednesday and Thursday.
“With a slight increase in onshore flow, on Saturday, expect a couple of degrees of cooling in the coastal and nearby valley areas with a repeat of overnight and early morning stratus south of Point Conception while interior areas warm a couple of degrees,” the National Weather Service said.
On Sunday, a deepening marine layer promises to mitigate the heat a bit more, with highs still above normal but only by about five degrees or so, according to the weather service. Monday, temperatures are expected to be closer to normal.
The first signs of excessive heat showed up, Thursday, delivering a 100-degree afternoon reading in Acton, along with 97 in Woodland Hills, 96 in Chatsworth and Saugus, 94 in Van Nuys and 91 in Pasadena.
Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories kicked in, Friday morning.
Heat advisories were also in place through 8 p.m., Saturday, in the Santa Monica Mountains and San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
Temperatures reached 102 degrees in Lancaster, on Saturday, and 101 in nearby Palmdale. Lancaster’s high of 104, Friday, broke the previous record for June 10 by one degree; Palmdale matched its record with 103.
The high in downtown Los Angeles reached 82, while Burbank saw a high of 90 and it was 88 in Pasadena.
An additional heat advisory will be in place for the Los Angeles County Mountains through 10 p.m., Saturday, with temperatures up to 100 expected, mainly at lower elevations.
As usual during heat waves, forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the weather service.
“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”
