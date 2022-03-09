PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will help clean the air, along with its streets, with the purchase of a clean diesel street sweeper.
The city received a $203,500 grant from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District for the sweeper, which covers a significant portion of the $339,000 price tag.
The remaining funds for the purchase are available in unused fleet maintenance budgeted funds, according to the staff report.
“The newer, cleaner upgraded model will reduce emissions throughout our city’s neighborhoods,” Councilmember (District 1) and AVAQMD Board Member Austin Bishop said. “That’s part of AVAQMD’s mission and something we, as a Council, seek to accomplish wherever we can.”
The City Council approved receiving the grant and purchasing the sweeper, at the March 2 meeting.
The new, cleaner street sweeper will replace the city’s aging 2006 model. Due to its age and use, it needs constant repairs, according to the staff report. Parts are becoming very difficult to find and the sweeper will eventually be out of compliance with state air quality regulations, meaning it will not be road-worthy for state highways.
In exchange for the AVAQMD grant, the city will retire and scrap the 2006 sweeper, along with an out-of-service 2001 diesel striping truck, according to the staff report.
“This is an outstanding use of grant funds to not only replace an aging piece of equipment, but to lessen its impact on the environment,” Mayor and AVAQMD Board Member Steve Hofbauer said. “Staff did a great job of identifying the need and pursuing the funding. When these state funds become available, it’s our goal to channel them back into our community. It’s helped us achieve the best air quality levels in years.”
The city’s street sweeping operations are carried out, in part, by the city and an outside subcontractor.
The street sweeper is necessary for cleaning unsafe debris from storms, traffic accidents, vehicles and the like, from the roadways, according to the staff report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.