Lithuania NATO Summit

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) shakes hands with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (right) as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on Monday prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

 Associated Press

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Sweden’s membership of NATO took a big step forward on Monday after Turkey agreed to remove one of the last major roadblocks in return for help in reviving Turkey’s own chances of joining the European Union.

At talks in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, where U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are meeting for a two-day summit starting on Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan committed to put the Nordic country’s accession protocol before Parliament “as soon as possible,” the head of NATO said.

